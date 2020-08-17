Chamber calls for more localised approach to dealing with Covid-19 clusters

The President of Tipperary Chamber of Commerce says that businesses in the County are waiting with bated breath, the outcome of todays meeting of NPHET.

Paula Carney Hoffler is calling for a more localised approach to dealing with outbreaks of the virus amid fears that Tipperary could be next on the lockdown list following the confirmation of cases in Golden.

Speaking on Tipp Today, she said that Tipperary businesses cannot sustain another lockdown.

“It’s extremely worrying. The one thing we were looking at was for the government to take a more nuanced approach to it. Look at the size of Tipperary – it’s the 6th largest county in the country. Could we look at where there was an outbreak more of a localised approach rather than a county-wide quarantine?”

“It is really a concern and any of the businesses that I spoke to have taken huge steps in relation to managing their employees in the workplace and taking all the safety measures that are required.”

“But it is really worrying – and it’s very worrying for the hospitality sector as well – so we’re waiting with bated breath for what the HSE and NPHET say.”