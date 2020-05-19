Cathaoirleach encourages businesses to avail of grant aid

Tipperary businesses are being urged to apply to the Restart Grant for small businesses.

The funding is to help them with the costs associated with reopening and reemploying workers following COVID-19 closures.

The grants will be equivalent to the rates bill of the business in 2019, with a minimum payment of €2,000 and a maximum of €10,000.

Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council Michael Murphy is also Head of the Irish Delegation to the EU Committee of the Regions.

He says small and micro businesses are hugely important.

“Key to the restart of the Irish economy is our SME’s, family owned businesses and the key to these businesses are – these typical type businesses – you know they invest in the local economy, they hire in the local economy and they spend in the local economy.”

“And that’s why it’s absolutely key that we do everything we can to support these SME’s, these family owned businesses and for me the key is getting cash to these businesses.”