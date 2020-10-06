Cashel pub owner says Covid restrictions will force him to close again

A Cashel publican says he’s devastated by the decision to move to Level 3 of Covid restrictions.

Seamus Foley of Foleys Bar says they had just gotten used to being open again only to have everything go back to square one.

Speaking on Tipp Today he said it’s literally a case of having to close again.

“Absolutely – they’re trying to spin it that you can have 15 customers sitting outside. What 15 people are going to sit out in October in the cold to have a few drinks?”

“It wouldn’t pay either – the figures just don’t add up. It’s a joke.”

“After we just getting back into some kind of normality – the weekend I had a local family in celebrating a new-born. It was enjoyable to get back to meeting people again and socialising.”