Carrick street closure angers traders

There’s significant disquiet among businesses in Carrick on Suir at plans to close one of the busiest streets in the town for much of next week.

New Street is to be closed from Monday next to facilitate the construction of a new public plaza outside the Municipal District office.

This has raised concerns that trade in the town centre will be hit in the run up to Christmas.

The Carrick on Suir Business Association were among those to make submissions on the closure.

They are hoping that the works can be carried out as quickly as possible.

Local Fianna Fáil representative Kieran Bourke says while the timing isn’t ideal the work has to be done.