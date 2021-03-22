Call for review of essential services

A Tipperary businessman says it’s time to re-examine what should be deemed an essential business.

Shoe shops are one of a number of businesses which are currently closed due to the restrictions imposed by the government.

The decision not to allow “click and collect” to continue for those deemed non-essential was another blow to the likes of Meany’s Shoes in Carrick on Suir.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Seamus Campbell said things like a fitting service for children’s shoes should be taken into consideration.

“For example on the 1st of January maybe children’s shoe fitting wasn’t essential but now three months later it is essential because as we all know it’s very important the first pair of shoes a child gets fit properly and help with their development and the growth of their foot.”

“Not everybody is tech savvy either – now we’d like to believe that we can all do our shopping online but it doesn’t suit everybody.”