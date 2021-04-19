Call for pubs to benefit from new outdoor dining scheme

A Tipperary County Councillor is calling for the new outdoor dining scheme to be extended to pubs.

The scheme which was announced last week, would allow businesses in the hospitality sector to avail of funding to develop outdoor eating areas.

But Cashel Fine Gael Councillor Declan Burgess is calling for the scheme to be extended to traditional pubs.

Speaking to Tipp FM he said the grant could have included other sectors.

“I do welcome this grant but I do feel it could have been more inclusive from day one. I believe it’s imperative that Government would include traditional pubs in this kind of scheme.”

“It’s an industry that has been divided enough in recent times. I think it’s vital that they’re treated fairly because lots of pubs could develop outdoor spa es that could be used when they’re allowed to reopen.”