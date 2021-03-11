Call for people to support local businesses as we emerge from lockdown

A Tipperary County Councillor has praised the courage shown by people setting up new businesses during the pandemic.

Sinn Féin representative David Dunne says smaller businesses will be key as the country emerges from the pandemic.

The Carrick on Suir councillor is encouraging people across Tipperary to support local start-up businesses.

“100% hats off to anybody that has the ability, the know-how and the strategy to put a business plan together and then to execute it.”

“Sometimes in Ireland we don’t give people enough praise when they start up a business and also we’re a bit over critical if they fail – ‘ah look, I told you they wouldn’t work out’ – instead of saying ‘fair play to you, you had a shot at it. Dust yourself off and come back with a new plan’ – because it’s small indigenous industries that are going to drive the recovery after Covid.”