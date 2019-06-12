Cahir Craft Granary closure highlighted in Dáil

The closure of the Craft Granary in Cahir planned for later this month has been raised with the Arts Minister

Deputy Mattie McGrath highlighted his concerns about the loss of the facility with Minister Josepha Madigan in the Dáil today.

The board of the Craft Centre on Church Street decided to wind up the affairs of the company from June 29th.

They put this down to the continued drop in retail sales in what they describe as a specialist and niche market.

Deputy McGrath says the announcement of the closure was badly handled.

The Independent Tipperary TD highlighted the importance of the Craft Granary as a focal point for arts and craft not just in Cahir but for the South East Region.

Minister Madigan said her department provides funding to local authorities for the implementation of their culture and creativity strategies.