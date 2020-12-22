Cahill says haulage chaos drives home need for bypass of Tipp Town

Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill believes the haulage chaos at the English Channel highlights an even greater need for a bypass of Tipperary Town.

Hundreds of Irish drivers are among those waiting in a queue of nearly a thousand HGVs in Kent in south east England, after France blocked traffic from England over Covid-19 concerns.

Tipperary Town has become a bottleneck for trucks and lorries travelling to and from ports in the south east of the country.

Government deputy Jackie Cahill says the current situation in Kent brings clarity to the potential problems of a no-deal Brexit.

“Rosslare and Waterford will have to be used far greater – the infrastructure will have to be improved very, very quickly to get more boats going out of both ports.”

“I had a meeting with Minister Michael McGrath for community groups in Tipperary Town last week – the traffic through the town will be even greater in a Brexit scenario.”