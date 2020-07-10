Cahill critical of banks approach to pandemic payments

A Tipperary Government TD is calling out the banks for what he calls “unacceptable” behaviour towards customers on Covid welfare schemes.

Fianna Fáil’s Jackie Cahill is critical of reports that some banks have stopped lending to people receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment or income from the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme.

There have been reports in recent months that some people have had mortgage approval withdrawn since they started receiving welfare support.

Deputy Cahill has hit out at such behaviour in the Dáil.

“Reposts that banks are halting lending to those in receipt of the schemes are simply unacceptable.”

“Reports also that extra scrutiny will be applied to so called high risk workers certainly does not help matters.”

“At a time when all sectors of society are pulling together to aid our recovery from the pandemic this position from the banks is simply unacceptable.”