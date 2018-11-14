Business as usual for Carrick on Suir

Carrick will be very much open for business next week despite the closure of one of the towns’ busiest streets.

Works will be carried out on the construction of a public plaza on New Street as part of a wider project in the area.

Local businesses have expressed concern that they will lose trade coming into one of the busiest times of the year.

District Director Pat Slattery has apologised for the inconvenience but says the Council will be doing their best to have the work completed as quickly as possible.