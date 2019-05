Sales of Clonmel made Bulmers Cider grew by almost 3% here in Ireland last year.

According to figures from the C&C group they expanded their share of the Irish cider market to just over 60% in the 12 months to the end of February.

The company benefitted from last years excellent summer and the World Cup.

C&C’s distribution arm in Ireland – C&C Gleeson – recorded an 8% growth in volume.

Operating profit at C&C stood at €40.3 million while net revenue in the Republic of Ireland was €219.2 million.