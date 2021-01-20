Birdhill business to fly the flag for Tipp in National Enterprise Awards

The Old Barracks Coffee Roastery in Birdhill will represent Tipperary in the National Enterprise Awards next month.

The artisan business won the Tipperary accolade pre-pandemic last year, but the national ceremony was never held due to the ensuing public health crisis.

The Awards Final will take place virtually on February 11th.

Alan Andrews from the Old Barracks says that winning the Tipperary award is a “feather in the cap” for their business, which has expanded during the pandemic.

“We’ve put an awful lot of work into creating somethings that’s very unique for Birdhill. We’ve put a lot of effort into training and upskilling a lot of locals and people around.”

“So it’s been really great to build a roastery in the middle of Birdhill – a lot of people thought it wasn’t going to be successful so we’re really delighted.”