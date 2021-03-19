Awards for two Tipp food producers

Two local food companies have been rewarded for their quality produce with a prestigious Irish industry award.

2021 McKenna’s Awards have been handed out to Galtee Honey Farm in Burncourt, as well as Galty Valley Catering & Food Truck in Kilbehenny, run by Ballyporeen’s Mary O’Farrell.

Aoife Nic Giolla Coda of Galtee Honey Farm says they’re delighted with the recognition.

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, she says people are spending more for quality food and that they’ve also seen strong online sales.

“We established an online shop last year with the help of the Tipperary Local Enterprise Office and you know during the lockdown it really has made a huge difference to us.”

“Some of the shops that we would supply to the sales went down during the lockdown because naturally people just weren’t out shopping but the online shop compensated for that.”