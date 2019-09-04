Applications welcomed for 2019 Christmas Retail Support Programme

Tipperary County Council is inviting applications for the 2019 Christmas Retail Support Programme.

In conjunction with Tipperary Local Enterprise the grant scheme provides support to attract customers over the Christmas period.

The scheme is aimed at Traders Associations, Chambers and Community Groups with grants awarded grants between 500 and 3,000 euro.

This support can be used a committee, a street, or a group of retailers for advertising, promotions, street entertainment or Christmas Fairs.

The closing date for applications is this Thursday, September 5th and forms can be found on the Tipperary County Council website.

Director of Services Pat Slattery says the scheme aims to encourage people to shop local.