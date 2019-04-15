Appeal lodged with An Bord Pleanala on Cahir truck stop

A planning application rejected by Tipperary County Council has been taken to An Bord Pleanala.

The local authority recently refused permission for a major development off the M8 near Cahir.

The proposals before the County Council related to a 3.5 acre site at Scartnaglorane a few kilometres west of Cahir beside the M8.

John O’Leary proposed some significant additions to a development which was approved by An Bord Pleanala in 2011 having initially been refused by Tipperary County Council.

Those plans were for a truck stop and driver rest area along with a restaurant.

Mr O’Leary lodged an application in January for a number of additions to this including extending the restaurant along with a shop and accommodation consisting of 6 twin rooms, 2 double rooms and 4 family rooms.

Parking and hygiene services for 22 campervans or caravans along with charging facilities for 20 electric cars were also included.

The planning department refused permission on the grounds the development could pose a traffic hazard.

Mr O’Leary has now appealed this decision with An Bord Pleanala who are due to rule by early August.