Another Tipperary food producer to expand into the European market

Tullahay Farm, based in Grangemockler, launched a range of fruit whey drinks and savoury cheese five months ago and already picked up a Bronze award at the 2020 Blas na hÉireann awards.

The company has announced it will sell its products in Brussels, with owner Rosemary O’Shea thanking the Tipperary Food Producers Network for their help with the expansion.

She says that, “while Brexit has led to chain supply disruption of products from Britain to mainland Europe, many retailers are looking to Ireland for high quality produce to take their place.”