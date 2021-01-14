Aldi progress plans for Clonmel expansion

Aldi has lodged a planning application to expand one of its Tipperary stores.

The German retailer announced last month that it had major plans for its outlet in Clonmel.

If approved the proposals for the Western Road store would result in a 25% increase in retail floor space and see a further 10 full time jobs created.

The car park would also be expanded to include an additional 9 spaces provided.

A decision is due from Tipperary County Council in early March. Permission was originally granted for the existing store back in 2006.