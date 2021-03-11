Aldi continues to support Tipperary food and drink producers

Aldi sourced €136 million worth of locally produced food and drink from Tipperary suppliers last year.

The supermarket chain partners with 14 Tipperary producers including long-term relationships with ABP Cahir, Ribworld in Fethard and Clonmel based Glenpatrick Spring Water.

The German retailer also began working with three new suppliers in the Premier County for the first time in 2020.

In all there are 8 Aldi stores in Tipperary employing 159 full time staff with plans to recruit a further 24 this year.