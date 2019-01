Engagement is key for the future of Tipp Town, that’s according to local business owner, Helen Morrissey.

She runs the Tipperary Winter Walking Festival in the Glen of Aherlow.

The local businesswoman expressed the necessity in interacting with all the major proponents in the region to drive the rejuvenation of the struggling West Tipp town.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, she felt that the three year plan for the town was a good start.