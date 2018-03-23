2018 County Tipperary Business Awards launched

Now in their second year the awards are promising to be even bigger and better this year – and businesses right around the county are being encouraged to enter.

They aim to celebrate and reward businesses from start-up level, to multi-nationals across the county of Tipperary for their hard work, innovation & dedication to the community & local economy in their respective fields.

Businesses around the county – no matter how big or small – are encouraged to enter.

Frank McGrath, Vice President of the County Tipperary Chamber explains why.