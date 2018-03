Business owners across south Tipp could be left counting the cost of a kerosene spillage into the water system.

All homes and businesses served by the Fethard Regional Supply Scheme have been issued with a ‘Do Not Drink’ notice which could be in place for weeks while filters at the treatment plant are replaced, and the system is cleaned.

Jasper McCarthy, from McCarthy’s bar in Fethard says they’re not sure if they’ve been contaminated – but of they have, it could cause a lot of trouble for them…