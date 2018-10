As the renovation of Carrick-on-Suir’s town hall nears completion, local Councillors have been defending the build.

The refurbishment of the civic building was mooted back in 2015 and got underway last year, at the cost of €2.4 million to the tax payer.

As Carrick has one of the highest levels of unemployment in the region, local representatives had come under fire for prioritising the build rather than job creation.

Councillor David Dunne doesn’t think it was a waste of money.