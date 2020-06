Irish Water say they’re working to fix a burst main which has caused water outages for a number of areas in Tipperary.

It’s affecting Ballyneil, Kilsheelan, Faugheen, Cregg, Lissadober, Kylanoreashy and the surrounding areas.

In a statement to Tipp FM, the utility says they expect it to be fixed by 8 o’clock this evening, but that you should allow 2 to 3 hours after that for the supply to fully return.

Anyone with further questions can contact Irish Water on 1850 278 278.