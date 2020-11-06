Browne outlines reasons for ‘No Confidence’ motion in Tánaiste

Leo Varadkar will face a no confidence motion in the Dáil next week.

Sinn Féin has called for the vote saying they don’t believe the Tánaiste has given a credible account of why he shared a confidential doctors’ contract with a friend.

A spokesperson for Tánaiste Varadkar says he’s addressed all issues in the Dáil and this is mudslinging from Sinn Féin.

Tipperary Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne has been explaining why the party has made the decision to issue the motion:

“The lack of clarity, the seriousness of this situation, and also the fact that the Taoiseach hasn’t taken any sanction against the Tánaiste for what he’s done.

“The Taoiseach kept repeating over and over ad nauseum the other day that it happened in the last government. It may have happened with the last government, but this Government’s Tánaiste is the person that was responsible.”