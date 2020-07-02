Browne misses out on position on Sinn Féin’s new front bench

Tipperary TD Martin Browne is among those to miss out on a place on Sinn Féin’s front bench.

The party has announced its department spokespersons as it enters the new Dáil as the country’s largest opposition party.

While Pearse Doherty and Eoin Ó Broin remain as the party’s spokespersons for finance and housing respectively, Waterford TD David Cullinane will take over the health role from Louise O’Reilly.

17 TDs are represented on the Sinn Féin front bench, including first time deputy Mairéad Farrell.