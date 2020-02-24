Browne critical of Lowry, McGrath and Kelly for abstaining on Taoiseach vote

Tipperary’s newly elected Sinn Féin TD has accused some of his constituency colleagues of “sitting on the fence”.

Deputy Martin Browne made his comments in the wake of the first sitting of the 33rd Dáil.

Independents Michael Lowry and Mattie McGrath along with Labour’s Alan Kelly abstained in the vote to elect a Taoiseach.

Fianna Fáil’s Jackie Cahill backed his party leader Micheál Martin for the position while Martin Browne voted for Mary Lou McDonald.

The first time TD from Cashel says the people of Tipperary deserve to have their voices heard.

He spoke on Tipp FM about how the elected TD’s are showing the voters that their voices are heard when they use their own votes in Leinster House.