Two brothers who died in a tragic diving accident in Co Tipperary over the weekend will be laid to rest later.

34-year-old Phillip Brophy, and his 42-year-old brother Fergus, from Lough, near Portarlington in Co Laois, drowned on Sunday at the Dive Centre at Portroe Quarry.

A joint funeral service is being held at St John’s Church, Killenard, at 12 noon, while the mass will also be streamed online, due to Covid restrictions.

The brothers will then be buried in the adjoining cemetery.