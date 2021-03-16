Broadband Works Continue in North Tipp

Surveying works as part of the National Broadband Plan are continuing in many parts of north Tipperary.

In recent months, contractors have been inspecting and recording pictures of infrastructure which will provide the blueprint for how the fibre network is laid in the coming years.

Crews are currently carrying out surveying work in Nenagh and surrounding areas such as Silvermines, Cloughjordan and Dromineer.

As part of the national plan, almost 30,000 premises will need to be hooked up to high speed broadband in Tipperary alone.