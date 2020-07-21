Plans to integrate Syrian families in Tipp progressing well

A resettlement worker overseeing the integration of 45 Syrian families into Tipperary is praising the public’s response so far.

Lindsey Cleary of Youthwork Ireland Tipperary says that Covid-19 has delayed plans to the families into Nenagh, Templemore, Tipperary Town and Clonmel.

The families are already in Ireland, and Tipperary County Council is working to provide housing for them in each of the four towns.

Resettlement workers have been working with these communities to help the families integrate, and Lindsey says it’s been a success so far.

“It’s been very supportive – you always go into these things expecting that there might be some challenges and some things coming up, some difficulties with people not maybe understanding what kind of situation these people are coming from.”

“But I think once you explain the situation to people and really people are very open in Ireland. And I think in Tipperary we have space, that’s the big thing we do have space for people and we’ve already become a fairly multi-cultural county anyway.”