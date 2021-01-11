Broad welcome for Boherlahan funding

A project in Boherlahan has received €171,000 as part of the latest tranche from the Town and Village Renewal Scheme funding.

The project aims to create a pedestrian connection between the two distinct parts of Boherlahan village and enhance the streetscape.

Similar projects in Tipperary received funding, bringing the total amount received in the Premier county to €788,000.

Speaking to Tipp FM, local councillor Declan Burgess says this project will be a welcome addition to the current work happening in the area.

“This funding announcement is a great step forward and will tie in beautifully with the great work that’s going on within the community itself.”

“We’ve seen a recent planning application to rebuild the community hall in Boherlahan village and the development associated with that. The GAA are also doing a lot of work on their own grounds so this will be an added bonus to Boherlahan and it’s very much welcomed by the community.