Breakthrough for students as UL look set to refund accommodation costs

Refunds look set to be issued to students in rental accommodation on the University of Limerick campus.

Clare TD Michael McNamanra says he’s received confirmation that the Governing Authority of UL has today recommended the issuing of refunds.

Last month, UL President Dr Des Fitzgerald said they couldn’t commit to a refund of accommodation fees until a thorough financial assessment has taken place.

On-campus classes have not take place since the middle of March, but some students have still been living in the on-campus accommodation.