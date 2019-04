The Three Mobile shop just off Gladstone Street in Clonmel has been burgled over night.

The incident saw the front door forced open with some glass shattered.

An inventory is currently being taken at the shop with the view to assess the amount of stolen merchandise.

Gardai are looking to speak to anybody who was in the Gladstone Street area between 12:30am and 1:30am last night.

Anyone with any information can contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177 640.