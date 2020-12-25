Brave souls continue taking on adapted Youghal Quay Christmas swim

The annual Christmas swim at Youghal Quay in north Tipperary has been adapted for the holiday period.

The popular Christmas Day swimming event on Lough Derg usually draws plenty of brave souls.

But this year, people are being asked to take part in a virtual swim anywhere in the world until January 3rd, and to donate money to North Tipperary Hospice Movement in the process.

This can be done through the GoFundMe page ‘Youghal Quay Christmas Swim’.

One of the organisers David Kyne explains the background to this year’s event:

“We’re in our 29th year, and decided we’d organise a virtual swim instead. So it’d give people who couldn’t get home for Christmas an opportunity to swim in any part of the world in a three week period before and after Christmas.

“So we’re giving people an opportunity to swim at their leisure, and without having to do it with crowds around.”