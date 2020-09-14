Boy arrested after €8k of tablets and cocaine seized in Clonmel

A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with the discovery of over €8,000 worth of drugs in Clonmel.

The seizure of alprazolam tablets and a small quantity of cocaine was made shortly after 1pm this afternoon when a search warrant was executed in the Brook Crescent area.

The boy, in his late teens, was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Clonmel Garda Station.

Gardaí say the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.