Boy arrested in connection with attack on Tipp man & his boyfriend

A boy has been arrested in connection with a homophobic attack on a Tipperary man and his boyfriend.

Gearoid Lawless from Fethard and his boyfriend Anthony Nolan were attacked by a group at a train station in Newbridge last Friday evening, with Mr Nolan suffering stab wounds.

Gardai today arrested a male juvenile on suspicion of assault causing harm, who is being questioned at Newbridge Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

A man in his late teens was also questioned in connection with the assault.

Gardai are treating the incident as a possible hate crime.