Borrisokane tree planting could take away much needed parking

Regeneration plans for Borrisokane include the planting of 12 trees on the main street, which some councillors believe will take up valuable car parking spaces.

Director of Services for Roads with Tipperary County Council, Marcus O’Connor, told councillors at the Nenagh Municipal District meeting the trees would improve the look of the street.

He added that he would revisit the issue once the work is completed.

Independent Councillor Michael O’Meara however, is calling for the plans to be changed, in reference to one particular tree on the street.