New zest of life is on the way for Borrisokane as progress has been made on 17 council houses for Borrisokane.

Councillors at this month’s meeting of Nenagh Municipal district widely welcomed the news, saying that the housing project will bring a welcomed injection to the rural town.

The housing construction project will now progress to the 3rd stage in which the designs will be approved and a cost estimate will be calculated.

Cllr Joe Hannigan says it’s great news for the North Tipp town