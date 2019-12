It’s five weeks since the first families moved into the new Direct Provision centre in Borrisokane.

16 families in all are due to move into the facility – eight are currently living there.

North Tipp based independent County Councillor Seamie Morris has praised the welcome afforded to the asylum seekers by the local community.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier he said Borrisokane should be used as an example for other areas set to host Direct Provision centres.