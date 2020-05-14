Boost for primary schools in Tipperary Town this week

What’s been described as years of neglect of primary schools in Tipperary Town is finally being addressed.

Despite concerted efforts the towns primary schools had failed to achieve DEIS status in the past.

The final part of an interim package of supports agreed last year has now been delivered.

Deputy Michael Lowry has praised the efforts of the school principals in securing the additional backing:

“St Joseph’s primary school this week were granted one fulltime post, and St Michael’s Junior Boys and St Michael’s Girls will share two fulltime posts.

“So, that is an increase of three posts since this time last year as none of the schools had any assistance with the high levels of non-national pupils attending their schools in 2019.

“It’s very welcome news. They’re the only schools in the country that have received this interim package.”