Boil Water Notice lifted for 1,200 customers on Tipp-Offaly border

A Boil Water Notice affecting many Tipperary households has been lifted this afternoon.

Irish Water has said that, following consultation with the HSE, the Dunkerrin Public Water Scheme supply is again safe to drink.

The notice had been in place for around 1,200 customers on the Tipperary-Offaly border since September 22nd, due to problems with the disinfection process at the water treatment plant. Irish Water say that the notice has been lifted following a number of satisfactory water samples and an EPA audit of the treatment plant.