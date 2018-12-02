BOI bank services boosted in Tipp

Photo © Bank of Ireland

Bank of Ireland has extended its counter service in five of Tipperary’s main towns.

Customers in the Carrick on Suir, Cashel, Roscrea, Thurles and Tipperary branches will have a counter service available both in the morning and the afternoon.

The service has just been available during morning hours in those branches following restructuring in 2017, which saw 9 Bank of Ireland branches across County Tipperary cut back on services.

However, in a u-turn, the bank have this week announced that they’re to extend full day counter services again in branches nationwide.