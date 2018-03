As temperatures took a dip again over night, motorists in Tipperary are being warned that roads are dangerous in places this morning.

Gardai are warning that the Tipp town to Bansha road is especially dnagerous, particularly at Kilshane where black ice is reported.

Motorists are being asked to drive with extreme care in the area and leave a safe distance from the vehicle in front.

A number of vehicles have slid in the area.