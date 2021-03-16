Baroness Defends Calls For Curfew For Men

A Baroness has defended her calls for a 6pm curfew for men, in light of the Sarah Everard murder.

The calls were made in the House of Lords last week and received global attention.

A police officer in the UK has today been told he’ll face trial in October, charged with the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard.

Her body was found in woodland in Kent last week.

Wayne Couzens – who’s 48 and served with the Metropolitan force – has appeared via videolink at the Old Bailey.

In her first Irish radio interview since those polarising comments, Barroness Jenny Jones told Tipp Today that misogyny is ingrained in society and until that changes, women will never be safe