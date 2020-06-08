Bank of Ireland to reopen Templemore & Cahir branches at end of month

Bank of Ireland has announced that it will reopen its branches in Templemore and Cahir at the end of this month.

The bank closed 101 outlets in late March in response to the pandemic, but has announced that 83 of those will reopen on June 29th in line with Phase 3 of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

The Templemore and Cahir branches will be among those reinstated on that date.

Bank of Ireland says they’ll be making changes to ensure that social distancing can be maintained for the safety of customers and staff.