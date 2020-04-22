Ban on mass gatherings sees Tipperary’s ‘Cut Loose Festival’ called off for July

With the ban on mass gatherings of 5,000 people or more extended until September, many summer festivals have now been called off.

One of those locally is the Cut Loose Festival in Holycross which was due to take place in mid-July.

Deputy Michael Lowry is one of those involved in the organising of the country music festival.

He’s told Tipp FM, they are hopeful of holding it later in the year:

“It’s a very popular festival and people look forward to it. It’s been hugely successful for the 10 years that we’ve run it.

“We were looking forward to a very good day.

“But I would be quite confident – we’ve looked at a number of options and we’re in consultation with the planning department of the council, and I would say that our festival is deferred rather than cancelled.

“We’re now looking at other options in September.”