According to a new report from Belong To, 73% of students from the LGBT+ community feel unsafe at school.

The report revealed 60% of LGBT+ students had suicidal thoughts, while 24% avoided school due to fears of bullying.

Ballyporeen trans woman Saoirse Macken told Tipp FM’s news about the report and her own experience.

She found the report quite shocking and was upset by the thought that some teachers were not supportive of a student in crisis.