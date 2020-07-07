Ballycommon pub highlights staff training as key in upholding public health measures

A Tipperary pub and restaurant manager is highlighting the importance of staff training as they aim to adapt to a new business environment.

Noreen Cavanagh of The Thatched Cottage in Ballycommon is upbeat after the first full week since reopening its doors to the public.

Gardaí carried out around 6,000 routine inspections of licensed premises over the weekend, the vast majority of which were complying with public health guidelines.

Noreen says they had two such inspections on-site by the Gardaí over the weekend.

She’s been speaking to Tipp FM‘s Michael Brophy about their first week back: