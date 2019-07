Victims of An Ghorta Mor are being remembered in South Tipperary today.

The annual Ballingarry Famine 1848 Walk to commemorate the millions who perished or fled our shores takes place in the village this afternoon.

It also marks the 1848 Rising in response to the famine and this year the event is being lead by Michael Blanch who has campaigned to hold a national day of commemoration.

The walk gets underway 3pm at the Young Ireland monument in the village of The Commons and all are welcome.