Ballina wastewater treatment plant a step closer

Long awaited plans for the upgrade of Ballina’s wastewater treatment plant look like they’re finally progressing.

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill says he’s been informed that Irish Water will apply for planning permission for an upgrade of the plant on March 28th.

The plant has been regularly cited as a hindrance in the town’s development, but it’s understood the new plans would allow for an 8,800 person equivalent capacity, over double the current capacity

Deputy Cahill is hoping that the application will secure planning approval as soon as possible.

“This is extremely welcome – it will allow houses to be built in the town and exploit its tourism potential.”

“But we are lobbying that Fort Henry business park on the outskirts of the town would be linked up to the plant – I think that’s extremely important. The present plans don’t encompass and I will be lobbying the Minister to try and make sure this new upgrade will fully service the town.”